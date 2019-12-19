RadioMed is the manufacturer of VISICOIL implantable fiducial markers

Image: IZI Medical has announced acquisition of RadioMed and its VISICOIL product family from IBA. Photo: courtesy of Shutterbug75 from Pixabay.

IZI Medical Products (IZI), a leading interventional radiology medical device company and portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners, is pleased to announce it has acquired RadioMed, the manufacturer of VISICOIL implantable fiducial markers, from IBA S.A.

“This represents IZI’s fourth add-on acquisition in the last 24 months and adds to our world-class portfolio of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products for the interventional radiology market,” said Greg Groenke, Chief Executive Officer, IZI Medical.

“We believe that the VISICOIL™ fiducial marker is the industry leading solution due to its maximum soft-tissue fixation and minimal imaging artifact. We are excited to increase the market penetration of these products through RadioMed’s existing distribution channels and IZI’s direct sales force. These products are complementary to IZI’s existing Imaging Marker and Interventional Oncology portfolios.”

“IZI continues to pursue a highly targeted acquisition strategy as it focuses on building a tailored suite of products for the Interventional Radiologist,” said Don Pierce, a Partner of Shore Capital and Chairman of the Board of IZI. “We are excited about the direction IZI is headed and will continue to invest in resources to grow the platform.”

IZI Medical provides the continuity that its healthcare partners need to succeed. Based in Owings Mills, Maryland, just outside Baltimore, IZI is a leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of high-quality medical consumable devices used in interventional radiology and oncology, radiation therapy, neuro-spine, and image guided surgery procedures.

IZI has built a diverse portfolio of products, backed by strong intellectual property, and currently sells to more than 1,000 domestic customers as well as internationally across 25 countries.

Source: Company Press Release