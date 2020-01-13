Sera Prognostics, Inc., the leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improve the lives of women and babies through individualized prenatal care, today, announced that the Prevent PTB clinical study conducted by Intermountain Healthcare is being prepared for publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. This study is the first of its kind to measure the impact on maternal and neonatal health and healthcare costs when standard medical interventions are used to proactively treat mothers screened at high risk for prematurity by the PreTRM Test. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03530332)

Prevent PTB, a prospective randomized-controlled clinical intervention study, assessed the benefit of identifying women at higher risk of preterm delivery using Sera’s innovative PreTRM test coupled with proactive interventions to address the risks in these pregnancies. The study measured the effect on reducing preterm birth rates, the differences in lengths of stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and in the hospital, and the overall cost of the pregnancy and delivery.

“We are very pleased to have this important study worked on by leading maternal fetal medicine experts at Intermountain Healthcare, who have conducted this research to address the enormous problem of preterm delivery,” said Gregory C. Critchfield, MD, MS, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sera. “Intermountain’s exemplary commitment to personalizing care to improve outcomes and reduce the impact of prematurity serves as a beacon to other health systems, as we all work together to address the national plague of preterm birth.”

Final results of the Prevent PTB study are being prepared for presentation and publication in early 2020.