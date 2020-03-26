Created to help flatten the curve of the global pandemic, Seqster's COVID-19 Compass is based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, best clinical practices, illness severity, and risk factors such as age, gender, location, potential exposure and pre-existing health conditions

Seqster COVID-19 Compass. (Credit: PRNewswire / Seqster)

Seqster, the award-winning SaaS-based technology platform enabling person-centric health data management, today announced the release of our COVID-19 Compass.

The COVID-19 Compass module is built into the Seqster interoperability platform enabling healthcare enterprises to remotely and seamlessly track the health of research subjects who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Created to help flatten the curve of the global pandemic, Seqster’s COVID-19 Compass is based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, best clinical practices, illness severity, and risk factors such as age, gender, location, potential exposure and pre-existing health conditions. Research subjects are provided with official recommendations based on one of nine different scenarios determined by their responses.

“The spread of COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation that can only be effectively monitored with real-time data coming directly from patients themselves,” stated Ardy Arianpour, Seqster’s CEO and Co-Founder. “The need to seek health data instantly has become more critical than ever before. Our COVID-19 Compass is powered by our interoperability technology to enable healthcare enterprises to better navigate the health of their population, while remotely identifying and tracking patients’ symptoms along with vitals collected directly from any connected electronic health record (EHR) or device. To accomplish this Seqster provides a centralized platform of standardized patient-generated symptoms matched with real-time diagnostic test results. If we know who is testing positive, with or without symptoms, in which geographic area, we can provide that information with consent immediately in the Seqster platform. Speed is everything right now and Seqster’s interoperability platform is a critical technology for accelerating possible cures as the world scrambles to better understand this novel disease.”

Patients on the Seqster platform will be able to share key health metrics related to COVID-19, such as body temperature, heart rate and pulse oximetry, already synced with devices connected to their Seqster profile. In addition, patients now can self-report on symptoms of COVID-19 like shortness of breath, fatigue and coughing. Study managers benefit from COVID-19 Compass by easily monitoring their subjects in any study through Seqster in real time and taking necessary action to ensure that subjects’ health remains a top priority. Seqster logs the answer to every question asked on each run of COVID-19 Compass and uses the answers to generate helpful statistical tables and graphs to help patients and the research community better understand the trends nationally and within geographic regions.

COVID-19 Compass can be deployed within 24 hours. Built on the cloud-based Seqster platform hosted on HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST certified servers, the technology can also scale automatically to thousands of active users and receive updated content as COVID-19 guidelines evolve. The company is in discussions with governmental organizations, public health departments and other foundations to roll out the Seqster platform with COVID-19 Compass to serve their populations at scale.

Source: Company Press Release