Senseonics Holdings is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products for diabetics

Senseonics partners with Companion Medical.(Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.)

Senseonics Holdings, a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, today announced an agreement with Companion Medical to integrate Eversense® CGM System real-time glucose data with the Companion Medical InPen™ smart system for insulin delivery.

For people living with insulin-dependent diabetes, this news means that real-time glucose data will continuously be incorporated into their InPen insulin system allowing for more relevant insulin dosing information which will inform improved diabetes management decisions.

“There is a strong desire from people living with diabetes to have a complete picture of their real-time glucose values, rate of change and insulin information in one place so they can make better diabetes management decisions,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and CEO of Senseonics. “By partnering with Companion Medical, multiple daily injection patients using the InPen System will be able to take full advantage of the convenience of insightful and comprehensive insulin data integrated with their Eversense CGM data, giving them a more complete picture and meaningful information at their fingertips.”

“CGM has revolutionized glucose monitoring and InPen has revolutionized MDI therapy. Together this is going to be a new world for those of us who manage our diabetes with MDI. Combining these technologies is a real game-changer,” said Companion’s Chief Executive Officer Sean Saint. “At Companion Medical our mission is to create affordable, easy-to-use solutions that allow people with insulin-dependent diabetes to focus more on their lives and less on their condition and the team at Senseonics is a great partner with a similar vision. We are excited about what our partnership with Senseonics will bring to those living with diabetes, their healthcare teams, payers and the smart pen category overall.”

The Eversense CGM System consists of a fluorescence-based sensor, a smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts. In addition to featuring the first long-term and first implantable CGM sensor, the system is also first to feature a smart transmitter that provides wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts for high and low glucose and can be removed, recharged and re-attached to the skin without discarding the sensor. Eversense users now have the freedom to make treatment decisions based on their Eversense readings. The sensor is inserted subcutaneously in the upper arm by a health care provider via a brief in-office procedure.

InPen was developed to empower people living with diabetes to live a less complicated life with diabetes by simplifying insulin dosing. The InPen system helps overcome the most common insulin dosing challenges including miscalculating doses, accidentally missed insulin doses, and low glucose due to insulin stacking.

The InPen system consists of a Bluetooth® enabled smart insulin pen that automatically tracks every dose and an integrated diabetes management app that helps patients make more informed decisions about when and how much rapid-acting insulin to take. The app includes a dose calculator to help calculate the rapid-acting doses, tracks insulin-on-board to help minimize risks of insulin stacking, offers dose reminders to minimize missed doses, provides an integrated automatic logbook, allows BG meter data integration and now will include real-time Eversense CGM data. Healthcare providers are easily able to access all their patients’ data via the shareable reports to inform therapy adjustments.

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. The system is indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration twice per day, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a healthcare provider. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more.

Source: Company Press Release