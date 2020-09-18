JAM-Labs’ SDVoE-based ORION system delivers high quality, near-zero latency video for medical applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that JAM-Labs, a leading solutions provider for the healthcare, digital signage and Pro AV markets, has integrated Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology into its new line of Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™)-enabled integrated operating room (OR) products. The products, based on the BlueRiver AVP ASIC, enable state-of-the-art medical facilities to capture and transmit high quality 4K60P 4:4:4, near-zero latency SDVoE video.

“ORION 4K end points enhance its integration capabilities using Semtech’s BlueRiver for digital operating rooms. Using the ORION end points and workflows based on enhanced secure software integration, hospitals are able to realize 4K video with near-zero latency over networks, bringing a truly distributed solution to life,” said John Thomas, CEO and CTO at JAM-Labs. “Semtech’s BlueRiver technology is at the heart of the ORION system. With standards-based SDVoE capabilities, we are able to offer a completely vendor neutral solution with an open, scalable architecture platform versus legacy matrix switch systems.”

JAM-Labs’ ORION is certified to IEC60601 and compliant to DICOM, PACS and HLS. With the inherent flexibility and scalability of SDVoE technology, ORION provides hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities peace of mind that its AV installations will scale based on future needs without the costly overhead common with competing solutions. Semtech’s BlueRiver AVP ASIC provides enhanced networking flexibility and hardware advantages for these OR-ready solutions, including a small form factor and low power consumption. JAM-Labs’ ORION platform includes a wide variety of hardware available today, including encoders, decoders and wall plates.

“JAM-Labs’ ORION highlights the great fit between Semtech’s BlueRiver technology and the medical AV market,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The AVP ASIC delivers the required pristine image quality and low latency AV transport, with the powerful integrated BlueRiver API to meet the performance needs of today’s ORs.”

Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit https://www.semtech.com/technology/blueriver.

