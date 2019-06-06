Semtech, a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the shipment of more than 15,000 BlueRiver AV-over-IP chipsets to be utilized in operating room (OR) applications.

Image: BlueRiver and medical applications. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

BlueRiver technology enables a broad range of medical AV applications and is leveraged to deliver high quality performance over common off the shelf (COTS) 10G Ethernet switches. Cost-effective, zero-latency AV content enables efficient next-generation medical imaging applications

“Semtech’s BlueRiver technology is tailored to build endpoints that meet the performance, reliability and regulatory requirements in one of the most demanding video markets,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

“OR video integration demands the highest quality and the lowest latency. BlueRiver technology meets these performance requirements in addition to providing the flexibility of Ethernet-based solutions to enable the adaptation of workflows. With 15,000 units shipped for medical applications, Semtech further demonstrates the innovative and disruptive uses of BlueRiver in the market today. These units have already been deployed in hundreds of the estimated 30,000+ ORs in the U.S. within the first 18 months of shipments.”

The BlueRiver chipset provides the high quality and zero-latency AV signal distribution required in the OR. Doctors, nurses and other OR staff can monitor AV data from devices including surgical scopes, X-rays and CT/MRI scanners for accurate analysis and diagnosis. Teams collaborate over video to improve patient care and significantly reduce the amount of time needed to provide treatment.

By utilizing BlueRiver technology to reduce inefficiency in AV distribution, medical teams can quickly and effectively tend to more patients, improving a medical facility’s return on investment.

Semtech’s BlueRiver platform brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability.

The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches.

BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing.

Source: Company Press Release