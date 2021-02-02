The new test is designed to screen and detect multiple mutant variations in a single reaction

Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Variants Ⅰ Assay is claimed to be the world’s first Covid-19 diagnostic variant test. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

South Korean biotechnology company Seegene has developed the Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Variants Ⅰ Assay, which is claimed to be the world’s first Covid-19 diagnostic variant test.

The Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Variants Ⅰ Assay has the potential to screen and detect multiple mutant variations, including contagious and fatal, in a single reaction.

Seegene’s new test is designed to detect major genetic variations that are expected to be originated from the UK and South Africa, in addition to other regions such as Japan and Brazil.

The test also allows pre-screening of a suspicious new variant, as well as holds the capacity to offer insight on additional variations.

Seegene’s new test incorporates up to ten of the company’s technologies such as multiplex real-time PCR method of mTOCE.

The advanced technology helps the test to identify a target-specific spot where the mutation takes place, thereby enabling to identify and differentiate the coronavirus and the mutated versions with a single tube of reagent.

Seegene’s technology also uses endogenous internal control to verify the complete testing process, including proper sample collection.

The company is also monitoring and analysing the worldwide database on Covid-19 and its variants by using its big data auto-surveillance in silico system.

In a statement, Seegene official said that the “new Covid-19 diagnostic variant test will significantly boost massive testing ability in its fight against the global-spread of mutant viruses when the time is key to controlling the pandemic.”

In February 2020, Seegene secured approval from the Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KFDA) for its coronavirus (COIVD-19) real-time PCR assay for the emergency use.