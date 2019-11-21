SCL Health will be the first in both Colorado and Montana to offer patients convenient and low-cost virtual healthcare through Bright.md's asynchronous virtual-care platform, SmartExam

Image: SCL Health partners with Bright.md. Photo: Courtesy of Silas Camargo Silão from Pixabay.

SCL Health continues to transform the patient experience by taking virtual healthcare delivery to the next level. Through our partnership with Bright.md, a healthcare automation company creating technology that helps meet the rapidly evolving needs of systems, patients and providers, SCL Health will be the first healthcare system in both Colorado and Montana to offer patients convenient and low-cost virtual healthcare through Bright.md’s asynchronous virtual-care platform, SmartExam™.

Using SmartExam, patients will be able to directly connect with SCL Health providers on their computer, smartphone or tablet to diagnose, treat and prescribe for minor illnesses and injuries. Starting early next year, SCL Health will provide convenient access to care for hundreds of common conditions, including colds and flu, allergies, ear and sinus pain, and urinary tract infections with this new platform.

“With SmartExam, we can meet our patients where they are with a high-quality and affordable virtual care experience. Whether patients are in the mountains for a ski weekend or stuck in bed, they can reach our providers for the care they need to get better faster,” says Terri Casterton, System Director, Innovation & Virtual Health at SCL Health.

Using their device of choice, patients can log in to SmartExam and be guided through a dynamic medical interview about their symptoms. The interview can be completed in a matter of minutes and will be automatically routed to an SCL Health provider. The provider can then diagnose and finalize a treatment plan – including any necessary prescriptions—often in an hour or less, without the need for an in-person or video appointment.

“SCL Health has earned their reputation for finding innovative ways to deliver excellent care and patient experiences. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to serve their current patients and their broader community,” said Dr. Ray Costantini, co-founder and CEO of Bright.md.

“We are excited to put cost-effective tools in the hands of our providers that allow them to be highly efficient in diagnosing and treating patients,” says Casterton.

Our collaboration with Bright.md is just one more way SCL Health continues to find innovative solutions to transform how we bring high-quality, convenient and affordable care to the communities we serve.

Source: Company Press Release