Saphena Medical, makers of Venapax, unitary endoscopic vessel harvesting system, has announced that it has been awarded a contract with Premier’s highly committed ASCEND (Accelerated Supply Chain Endeavor) program in the category of Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting. Premier Inc. is one of the largest performance improvement companies in the U.S.

The agreement creates an endoscopic vessel harvesting category specifically for Premier‘s ASCEND membership. The sole-supplier agreement with Premier’s highly committed ASCEND program will further accelerate Venapax’s rapidly expanding share of the EVH market by providing members with pre-negotiated pricing.

The ASCEND program is designed to help healthcare providers achieve and sustain rapid improvements in supply chain performance. It also assists Premier member hospitals in ongoing efforts to control and reduce costs through simplified purchasing processes, appropriate clinical utilization and specially negotiated contracts.

Premier Inc. is highly regarded for its work driving efficiencies in hospitals and healthcare systems. Over the years, it has developed an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and over 200,000 other providers and organizations. “The sole-source ASCEND agreement between Saphena Medical and Premier is further validation of the widespread clinical acceptance of the revolutionary Venapax unitary EVH system.” adds Mike Glennon, CEO of Saphena. “In addition to the value ASCEND members receive in the lower unit cost of Venapax, the simplified design of our system significantly reduces the historically lengthy EVH learning curve which will deliver additional value for the Premier membership.”