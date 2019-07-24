South Korea-based international conglomerate Samsung has introduced the new digital radiography (DR) platform iQuia for premium products and technologies.

Image: Samsung launched iQuia, a new digital radiography platform. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Samsung said that it new platform is aimed at improving the healthcare experience in clinical daily practices by boosting innovations in quality, imaging, and applications.

In addition, the core of the iQuia platform is comprised of newly upgraded detector named iQuia Detector, which is intended to be applied to the premium ceiling DR and mobile systems, iQuia GC85A and iQuia GM85, for better workflow and user experience between the systems.

The company has launched the new detector in two sizes, 14”x17” (S4335-AW) and 17”x17” (S4343-AW) at AHRA 2019.

The iQuia Detector is set to offer improved performance in key areas, that includes increased distributed weight capacity of 882lbs (400kg) and 441lbs (200kg) point load and bend pressure, for the largest of patient sizes and weight-bearing capabilities.

In addition, it provides improved IP54 dust and water resistance to enhance the reliability in case of liquid presence during routine clinical use, and provides real-time shock sensing and automatic defect calibration to ensure increased utility.

Samsung said that the iQuia Detector features improved ergonomics, including finger grips for easy carrying, chamfered edge, and centre engraving for detector alignment and positioning.

In addition, the company is introducing SMART Centre by iQuia, an enterprise-level quality and asset monitoring solution.

The SMART Centre solution continuously aggregates data from multiple Samsung DR Devices into a single, easy-to-use platform to enhance DR technology across affiliated products.

SMART Centre is set to elevate the staff training by eliminating specific reject data, including dose analysis and rejected image previews, to help target areas of improvement.

It provides enhanced equipment and staff resources utilisation, through productivity analysis for fleet management and reduces turnaround times and potential equipment downtime.

The solution provides improved Detector Shock Analysis and sends automatic email of critical shock events to specified users.

Samsung said that it is launching the iQuia Detector, iQuia GM85, iQuia GC85A, and SMART Centre by iQuia at AHRA 25019 in Denver.