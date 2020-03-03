The new SAM IO solution features a manually operated driver for pre-hospital and hospital healthcare providers in the civilian and military sectors

The SAM IO system, featuring color-coding and depth indicators. (Credit: SAM Medical.)

SAM Medical, a provider of trauma care medical devices, has launched its SAM IO Intraosseous Access System for pre-hospital and hospital healthcare providers in the civilian and military sectors.

The company said that its new SAM IO’s manually powered and multi-use driver has been designed as an intuitive alternative solution to intraosseous access.

In addition, the new solution will enable medical professionals to rapidly administer critical fluids and medications into vascular system of patients through the bone marrow during emergency situations.

SAM Medical president Randy Reed said: “At SAM Medical, we are dedicated to bringing emergency medical professionals the most cutting-edge, innovative and easy to use trauma care devices.

“With the launch of the SAM IO, we are excited to offer a user-friendly, cost-conscious and more reliable option for providing quick and safe access to a patient’s vascular system when an IV is not feasible.”

SAM Medical has secured the US FDA approval for its SAM IO Intraosseous Access System

The SAM IO primarily has two main components, a driver and a needle assembly, where the needle assembly includes a catheter and stylet, secured to the driver through a snap-fit design.

The needle can be introduced through the soft tissue of the proximal humerus, proximal tibia, distal tibia, or distal femur, and once the tip of the needle touches with bone, the driver handle is actuated, producing rotational control of the needle assembly.

The needle assembly will be introduced into the bone marrow through the cutting flutes of the catheter drill through cortical bone, after which the driver and stylet can be removed from the catheter.

SAM Medical has secured the US FDA approval for its SAM IO Intraosseous Access System, and is commercialising its new device in the US. The company intends to roll out the SAM IO into the markets around the world, following the procurement of registration in each country.