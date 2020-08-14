The new kit pairs Philips advanced patient monitoring technology with predictive patient-centric algorithms to enhance critical care patient monitoring capabilities within a few hours

Philips has introduced rapid equipment deployment kit to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Royal Philips has introduced a new rapid equipment deployment kit to enhance critical care patient monitoring capabilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Designed for intensive care unit (ICU) ramp-ups, Philips rapid equipment deployment kit will enable doctors, nurses, technicians and hospital staff to rapidly support critical care patient monitoring capabilities.

The new kit, which is successfully in use in the first health systems across the US, pairs the company’s advanced patient monitoring technology with predictive patient-centric algorithms to improve critical care patient monitoring capabilities within a few hours.

Philips rapid equipment deployment kit is ready-to-deploy ICU patient monitoring solution

Philips rapid equipment deployment kit is a fully configured and ready-to-deploy ICU patient monitoring solution that comprises 20 ICU monitors, 20 measurement servers and one central management monitoring station.

Kits are provided with step-by-step instructions to help hospital staff easily deploy the pre-configured system by taking the remote technical and clinical support from Philips.

In June, the company secured emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its IntelliVue MX750/MX850 patient monitors, as well as its IntelliVue AD75/AD85 active displays for use in the US during the Covid-19 health emergency.

Philips monitoring analytics general manager Peter Ziese said: “The current health crisis has demonstrated a clear need for us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers that provide a complete critical care monitoring solution with all of the equipment they require on demand.

“This eliminates the need to source and configure individual pieces of high-demand equipment during a crisis.”

Philips is offering a range of services and solutions to deliver improved care to Covid-19 patients.

The company’s solutions comprise secure, connected and intelligent approaches to diagnosis, treatment and predictive monitoring in the hospital, as well as screening, remote patient monitoring and care at home.

In May this year, Philips secured 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its next-generation wearable biosensor to better manage confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients in the hospital.