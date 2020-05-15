Roche’s v-TAC digital diagnostic solution enables clinicians to secure results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities

Switzerland-based healthcare company Roche has introduced a new blood gas digital solution, which is designed to help clinicians better serve customers.

The new digital diagnostic solution, dubbed Roche v-TAC, will enable clinicians to secure results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities through a less invasive venous puncture and the support of a digital algorithm.

Blood gas analysis is commonly used in hospital point of care (POC) settings, including emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operating rooms.

The analysis offers clinicians with the data covering a patient’s pulmonary function and acid‐base status. It helps to better diagnose and provide treatment, in addition to monitoring progress.

Roche v-TAC digital solution enables staff to easily withdraw a venous blood sample and digitally convert these values into arterial blood gas values, helping the specialist healthcare staff to focus on other tasks.

Roche’s v-TAC is fully incorporated for use with the company’ cobas b 123 POC and cobas b 221 systems applying the cobas infinity POC solution.

In March, Roche acquired Denmark-based Obi Medical Aps, which added the company with the v-TAC technology. OBI Medical Aps has expertise in the development of disruptive blood gas testing technology.



Blood gas and electrolyte systems deliver precise measurements of whole blood for pH, pCO2, pO2, sodium, potassium, chloride, calcium, glucose, lactate, haematocrit, total bilirubin, and co-oximetry.

The cobas b 123 POC system is a mobile, cartridge-based, blood gas analyser that helps in the POC testing to measure blood gases, electrolytes, metabolites and oxygen saturation, and neonatal bilirubin.

The cobas b 221 system is a fully automated blood gas analyser that will help in the quantitative measurement of blood gases, electrolytes, metabolites and oxygen saturation, and neonatal bilirubin.

Roche Diagnostics CEO Thomas Schinecker said: “In an emergency situation such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Roche v-TAC could also help healthcare professionals to assess disease severity faster in patients and closely monitor potential deterioration in patients with respiratory compromise.

“Digital tools based on clinical algorithms like Roche v-TAC can help improve and simplify delivery of care in emergency situations faster and where it is most needed.”

