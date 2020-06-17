Roche will access SpeeDx existing tests and technology to expand diagnostic products for the management of antibiotic resistance in STIs

Roche and SpeeDx have collaborated on antibiotic resistance tests. (Credit: Belova59 from Pixabay)

Pharmaceutical and diagnostic products provider Roche has collaborated with molecular diagnostic solutions developer SpeeDx on antibiotic resistance tests.

The non-exclusive agreement has been signed by Roche to enhance global access to SpeeDx infectious disease and antibiotic resistance tests and technology.

Roche Molecular Diagnostics head Mario Torres said: “The agreement with SpeeDx will allow Roche Diagnostics to provide clinicians with important new tools for detecting antibiotic resistance in patients with sexually transmitted infections.”

SpeeDx offers diagnostics tests for sexually transmitted infections

SpeeDx provides diagnostics tests for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as gonorrhea and Mycoplasma genitalium (Mgen).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed these STIs as major threats due to the rise of resistance and the limited available treatment options.

As per terms of the deal, Roche will be provided with non-exclusive access to SpeeDx existing tests and technology to facilitate global access and expand diagnostic products to manage antibiotic resistance in STIs.

According to SpeeDx, the technologically advanced diagnostics help clinicians select better therapy for individual patients based on the resistance status of their infection.

SpeeDx CEO Colin Denver said: “This agreement is a significant inflection point for our company and will enable more patients and clinicians around the world to access key diagnostic tools for the management of antibiotic resistance.

“Our innovative diagnostic tests go beyond simple pathogen detection and support Resistance Guided Therapy – providing information on antibiotic resistance to empower clinicians with the information they need to make appropriate treatment decisions.”

In September 2019, SpeeDx received CE-IVD mark for sale of its ResistancePlus MG FleXible for the Cepheid GeneXpert System in Europe.

SpeeDx, an Australian-based private company, has subsidiary offices in Austin and London, and distributors across Europe.