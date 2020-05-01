Free access to mySugr Pro to support both people with diabetes and healthcare professionals to improve remote diabetes management

Free access to mySugr Pro to support both people with diabetes and healthcare professionals to improve remote diabetes management. (Credit: Roche Diabetes Care.)

Roche announced free access to the mySugr Pro app to help the millions of Americans living with diabetes maintain their personalized daily diabetes routine during the COVID-19 crisis. This offer is especially beneficial as healthcare providers increasingly transition to remote patient visits.

With the mySugr Pro app, users have access to valuable features to better manage their condition. They can create and share with their healthcare team detailed PDF reports of their aggregated diabetes data from Accu-Chek® blood glucose meters, blood sugar levels, carbohydrate intake, stress levels, insulin dosages, medication, and estimated HbA1c. This efficient overview of information helps healthcare providers recognize patterns and individualize guidance. For people with diabetes, this helps prompt questions about blood sugar highs and lows for discussion with healthcare providers, enabling a satisfying experience during remote visits.

For people with diabetes, good glucose control is important in avoiding or reducing the severity of infection. The risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 is likely to be lower if diabetes is well managed.4

“It is more important than ever for people with diabetes to feel supported in their self-management and connected to their healthcare team,” said Matt Jewett, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Roche Diabetes Care, US. “Diabetes is well-suited to virtual care, and our goal is to facilitate highly productive interactions between healthcare providers and patients now and in the future.”

With more than 2 million registered users worldwide, the mySugr app eases the complexity of the daily diabetes routine with data, motivation and detailed reports.

Source: Company Press Release