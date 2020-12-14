The partnership is expected to reduce the burden for people with diabetes in daily therapy management and improve therapy outcomes

Roche teams up with Diabeloop to advance insulin pump therapy.(Credit: Leo_65 from Pixabay)

Roche has announced its partnership with the French MedTech firm Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump therapy.

Through the partnership, the companies aim to reduce the burden of continuous insulin dose adjustment for people with diabetes and improve their treatment outcomes.

Roche said that the partnership marks its entry into the field of automated insulin delivery (AID), and reflects the company’s integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM) strategy.

Roche Diabetes Care global head Marcel Gmuender said: “Everybody at Roche Diabetes Care is excited about the new partnership with Diabeloop. The technology of Diabeloop, based on a self-learning algorithm, is unique.

“We are convinced that the potential of the hybrid closed-loop systems will contribute to a more efficient and personalised approach of diabetes management. For more than three decades, we have been committed to supporting people with diabetes with a range of different insulin pump technologies.

“Throughout the years, we have always aimed to give people with diabetes choice, so that they can select the best therapy solutions to suit their needs. Together with Diabeloop, we are again expanding the choice of options available to people with diabetes, by embarking on our journey of automated insulin delivery.”

Roche Diabetes Care division has been developing advanced diabetes technologies and services since more than 40 years.

The firm employees nearly 5,500 people, working in more than 100 markets across the world, to support people with diabetes and those at risk.

It offers RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr brands which comprise glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions.

In April, the company announced free access to the mySugr Pro app to help diabetes patients in the US maintain their personalised daily diabetes routine during the COVID-19 crisis.

Diabeloop is a medical device company for diabetes and closed-loop system. In November 2018, the company has obtained CE marking for its first medical device DBLG1, authorising its marketing in most of Europe.

Diabeloop founder and co-CEO Erik Huneker said: “Reliable insulin delivery is a critical component in Diabeloop’s hybrid closed-loop systems embedding therapeutic artificial intelligence.

“The accuracy and reliability of Roche’s insulin pump portfolio perfectly fits our vision to personalise therapy to the physiology and lifestyle of people with diabetes, helping them to spend less time managing diabetes while improving time in range.”