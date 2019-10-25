The Company announced the rebranding on the eve of this year’s Immunoglobulin National Society Conference (IgNS 2019) in Las Vegas, Nevada, a unique, multi-disciplinary gathering of nurses, pharmacists, physicians, and Ig industry leaders

Repro Med Systems, today announced a new dba name, KORU Medical Systems, which the Company will begin using in place of RMS Medical Products on October 24, 2019. Reflecting this change, the Company’s common stock will commence trading under the new ticker symbol “KRMD” on the NASDAQ effective October 24, 2019.

The Company announced the rebranding on the eve of this year’s Immunoglobulin National Society Conference (IgNS 2019) in Las Vegas, Nevada, a unique, multi-disciplinary gathering of nurses, pharmacists, physicians, and Ig industry leaders. The Company’s management team and board of directors will be attending IgNS 2019.

“Our decision to rebrand the Company reflects the great strides we have made in evolving our corporate culture, mission, and philosophy to a more patient-centric focus,” said Don Pettigrew, President and CEO.

“The rebranding is inspired by the koru, a widely recognized symbol of a spiral-shaped, unfurling fern that represents new life and new beginnings,” said Mr. Pettigrew. “KORU Medical Systems’ focus on providing patients’ new beginnings with our at-home infusion systems is at the heart of our brand.”

On October 24, 2019 the Company’s email address will change to the domain @korumedical.com and its home page will become www.korumedical.com.

The Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP) number assigned to the Company’s common stock will remain the same. The dba name change will not affect the rights of the Company’s stockholders. The Company’s corporate name, Repro Med Systems, Inc., will not change as a result of the dba name change at this time.

Source: Company Press Release