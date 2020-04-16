The Smaler Thermometer offers notifications through an accompanying smartphone app, and the device keeps a record of temperatures, offering valuable data for caregivers and medical staff

Rinsfox has announced the development of world's smallest wearable smart thermometer for up-to-the-minute temperature monitoring. (Credit: OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay)

Rinsfox recently announced plans to develop, market and sell a tiny, wearable smart thermometer capable of wirelessly delivering temperature readings, alerts and other data.

The Smaler Thermometer can be programmed to send alerts whenever a specific temperature threshold has been reached – serving as a useful tool for parents, caregivers and medical personnel. Rinsfox has initiated a crowdfunding campaign for the Smaler Thermometer via Indiegogo, with a funding goal of $40,000 to begin production.

“Temperature recording devices and thermometers have become increasingly digitized over the past few decades,” said a company representative. “And that has allowed parents and caregivers much easier access to these life-saving devices. But this Smaler Thermometer goes several steps further. It is a coin-sized wearable device that can be used continuously during times of sickness, to monitor patients even while they sleep. The device is smooth and comfortable, so toddles and infants can be outfitted with one. And best of all: the alert system will immediately notify caregivers the moment a fever spikes – allowing them to take mitigating action and save precious time during a medical emergency.”

The Smaler Thermometer offers notifications through an accompanying smartphone app, and the device keeps a record of temperatures, offering valuable data for caregivers and medical staff. The storage box has automatic power modes, with on and off settings as needed. Some of the other features of the Smaler Thermometer include:

Very Small and Comfortable to Wear: 22mm wide by 3mm thick, weighing 2 grams.

Pinpoint temperature accuracy: To within 0.01 degrees.

IP22 Water Proof.

Centralized Monitor System: With additional Bluetooth adapter.

Reusable Device, With Recyclable Batteries: Each CR-1220 battery lasts for 30 days.

The Smaler Thermometer is easy to initiate and use, requiring just four steps:

Download the app. Open the app and connect to the Smaler device via Bluetooth. Click the start button and pair the app to the Smaler device. Set notifications on a smartphone via the app. Name each setting and set warning notifications at alert-temperatures, or use default settings. Attach the tiny Smaler device under the user’s arm, with the arrow facing toward the armpit. The device is active and ready to monitor.

The Smaler is perfect for use by factory workers, school students, bus drivers, infants, children, and service workers of all types. The Indiegogo campaign offers multiple funding packages, including an Early Bird sale at 33% off the retail pric

Source: Company Press Release