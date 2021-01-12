Resolution’s liquid biopsy assay to help identify non-small cell lung cancer patients who may benefit from Mirati’s inhibitor therapy

Resolution Bioscience collaborates with Mirati Therapeutics.

Resolution Bioscience, Inc. today announced a companion diagnostic agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology company. As part of the agreement, Resolution’s ctDx™ liquid biopsy technology will be used to help identify non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who may benefit from Mirati’s investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor therapy. The fast and non-invasive assay was designed to detect actionable NSCLC mutations, such as KRAS G12C.

Cancers stemming from RAS mutations account for nearly a quarter of all human cancers and contribute to 1 million deaths per year worldwide. Among the RAS family of oncogenes, KRAS gene mutations are the most common, making up to 85% of all RAS mutations. Mirati’s investigational drug candidate adagrasib (MRTX849) is an orally available small molecule that potently and selectively inhibits the G12C substitution mutation. The Resolution assay will be used to identify patients whose cancers are driven by this KRAS variant.

“We are excited to join forces with Mirati to address this large unmet medical need and to further drive adoption of our innovative liquid biopsy diagnostic tests,” said Mark Li, CEO of Resolution Bioscience. “Our mission is to provide critical, actionable information to improve care and clinical outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.”

About Resolution Bioscience’s Liquid Biopsy Technology

The Resolution liquid biopsy assays are powered by the company’s patented cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis platform, which includes proprietary targeted capture next-generation sequencing (NGS) biochemistry and tightly coupled, cloud-based bioinformatics. The liquid biopsy assays are designed to provide rapid and accurate tumor genotyping, all without an invasive tissue procedure. Now covered by Medicare and private payors, Resolution’s technology has been recognized as novel by the FDA and cited in several important scientific publications and presentations. For example:

97% clinical response was seen for NSCLC patients who received plasma-directed therapy selection from Resolution’s assay as reported in a publication with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Northern Cancer Institute of Sydney. With more than 1,000 patients enrolled, the ongoing study is the largest prospective study of stage II, III, or IV NSCLC aimed at demonstrating clinical response and outcomes based upon plasma-directed therapy selection.

A recent study by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute found that the Resolution ctDx Lung assay identified more actionable gene fusion mutations than Guardant Health’s Guardant360® test.

Resolution was the first to demonstrate the detection of all four major types of mutations in a blinded clinical study led by scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The team determined the assay has the potential to be implemented broadly for patient care and translational research.

Resolution was also the first company to demonstrate gene deletion detection in cfDNA in a study led by scientists at Vanderbilt University in small cell lung cancer. The team determined that cfDNA sequencing allows for improved monitoring of disease burden, depth of response to treatment, and timely warning of disease relapse in patients.

The Resolution HRD™ assay was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration.

In a recent AstraZeneca publication, Resolution had the highest positive predictive value and the lowest false positive rate among four leading NGS liquid biopsy companies in a blinded comparison study.

About Resolution Bioscience

Resolution Bioscience is a privately held company dedicated to developing a highly sensitive, non-invasive liquid biopsy platform that improves cancer diagnostics and monitoring for patients around the world. The company has developed and patented core technology for circulating cell-free DNA NGS analysis. The company is based in Kirkland, Wash.

