ResMed MaskSelector - CPAP user with AirFit N20 (Credit: Business Wire)

ResMed has launched ResMed MaskSelector, a digital tool to make remote patient mask selection and sizing easier and more effective, helping patients receive the care they need from home.

ResMed MaskSelector creates personalized ResMed mask recommendations based on a patient’s sleep attributes and facial measurements. An HME can provide a HIPAA-compliant single-use link via text or email to a patient, who then answers a brief questionnaire and enters three facial measurements into the ResMed MaskSelector portal. Based on the patient’s responses, the tool will recommend one of ResMed’s industry-leading masks, along with options for alternate ResMed mask models and sizes.

HMEs say they need better remote capabilities to fit and select masks for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent survey of roughly 300 clinicians. Fifty-five percent of respondents stated mask selection was the area in which they either experienced or expected the most challenges with remote setup patients. Additionally, 54 percent said they were likely to continue offering remote CPAP setups to their new patients in the future.

“ResMed MaskSelector is the digital health technology solution to HMEs’ challenge of finding the right mask for each patient when they can’t physically see them due to physical distancing,” said Jim Hollingshead, ResMed Sleep president. “Mask fit and comfort is key to a new CPAP user’s therapy success, and this online tool helps clinicians find the best option for their patients – today and long after this pandemic ends.”

MaskSelector is available starting today to most HMEs in the U.S. It is being offered at no charge now through December 31 to help HMEs serve their patients during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Interested HMEs should contact their ResMed Solutions Consultant or Sales representative.

