ResMed’s first nasal memory foam cushion enhances patients’ comfort and convenience, doesn’t need cleaning when replaced on an appropriate schedule

ResMed AirTouch N20, nasal CPAP mask. (Photo: ResMed/Business Wire.)

ResMed has announced the launch of its AirTouch N20 nasal mask, the company’s first CPAP nasal mask with a memory foam cushion and softest nasal mask ever.

AirTouch N20 uses the same patented UltraSoft memory foam cushion as the full face AirTouch F20 mask introduced in 2017. Both adapt to the curves and contours of each face, creating a soft, personalized fit designed to increase comfort and CPAP adherence. In a clinical study, 90 percent of CPAP users gave the UltraSoft foam cushion a high rating for comfort – a 4 or 5 out of 5.1

This unique comfort also comes with added convenience: The foam cushion doesn’t require cleaning when replaced on an appropriate schedule.

Most important, AirTouch N20’s comfort and convenience can help increase patient satisfaction, adherence, and benefit from long-term therapy.

Additional features include:

Quick-release elbow allows patients to easily disconnect from tubing without removing their mask, and magnetic clips guide the headgear to the frame quickly and easily

AirFit N20’s mask frame fits both AirFit N20 silicone and AirTouch N20 memory foam cushions, allowing clinicians to conveniently switch between the two during fittings or send patients home with both to see which cushion type they prefer

A seal designed for therapy pressures up to 30 cm H2O

“CPAP therapy should be simple, comfortable, and easy to use – and AirTouch N20 delivers on all three,” said Jim Hollingshead, ResMed president of Sleep and Respiratory Care. “The foam cushion is uniquely comfortable, adapts to give everyone a personalized fit, and doesn’t need cleaning. It’s ideal for nasal CPAP users and their providers.”

AirTouch N20 is the latest in ResMed’s family of innovative CPAP masks, connected devices, and digital health technologies for helping millions with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases sleep, breathe, and live better.

AirTouch N20 is now available in the U.S., Canada, and most of Europe, with Asia-Pacific launches planned for later this year.

Source: Company Press Release