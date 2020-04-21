The Exchange at Resilinc is a cloud-based platform for the healthcare industry where hospitals interact with vetted peer organizations to locate and exchange critical medical items during the COVID-19 outbreak across the US

Resilinc partners with Intalere. (Credit: Pixabay/15734951.)

Resilinc, the leading provider of AI-based supply chain mapping and disruption monitoring services, announced today that Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering solutions designed for improved financial, operational and clinical health for hospitals, will collaborate with Resilinc in the development and deployment of ‘The Exchange at Resilinc,’ a hospital-to-hospital healthcare platform that eases shortages and imbalances of medical devices and supplies.

The Exchange at Resilinc is a cloud-based platform for the healthcare industry where hospitals interact with vetted peer organizations to locate and exchange critical medical items during the COVID-19 outbreak across the US. It launched mid-April at no cost for hospitals to join.

“Like many healthcare and group purchasing organizations (GPO) nationwide, hospitals across the Intalere network are manually searching for items that are on allocation by suppliers, which is proving time consuming and has limited geographic reach,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO and founder of Resilinc. “Resilinc is proud to collaborate with GPOs, hospitals and government organizations to build a trusted peer-to-peer network in a collaborative environment to get quick access to much needed medical supplies, like personal protection equipment, for frontline healthcare workers.”

The exchange is built to be a nationwide, GPO-agnostic network and platform for any healthcare, government or group purchasing organization to allow hospitals and frontline healthcare providers to trade or loan medical devices and supplies as fast as possible.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is pushing hospitals to the breaking point for finding medical supplies,” said Todd Larkin, Chief Operating Officer at Intalere, which unites an alliance of more than 1,500 hospitals and health systems and 35,000 other providers across the healthcare industry. “A peer exchange platform like ‘The Exchange at Resilinc’ empowers hospitals to instantly locate supplies they need in minutes, not days, through a virtual warehouse where hospitals can collaborate and loan or trade medical supplies among thousands of hospitals nationwide. As an existing partner of Resilinc and a board member of the Healthcare Transparency Initiative, we’re excited to partner with Resilinc to provide this level of visibility and coordination to the healthcare industry.”

Donations of critical supplies by nonprofits or other businesses are welcome and will be disbursed through an integrated donation center within the exchange. Hospitals can also temporarily loan devices to other hospitals through the exchange to increase capacity during regional surges of COVID-19.

Source: Company Press Release