RepliCel Life Sciences, a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, announces it has retained the services of Damien King, an aesthetic dermatology product specialist and former executive in several top-tier companies, to help build out the global commercial strategy for the Company’s automated dermal injector, RCI-02, and related consumables (the “RCI-02 Product Line”). RepliCel’s RCI-02 Product Line is expected to market launch next year in Europe and Hong Kong after receiving CE marketing approval in the first half of 2020.

Mr. King has more than 20 years of in-depth experience in the sales and marketing of pharmaceutical, biologic, and medical device products for some of the world’s largest life science companies. Most recently he was a Director of Sales and Franchise Development for Merz Pharmaceuticals with past experience including roles with Allergan, Purdue and Eli Lilly. Mr. King holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and has recently launched Avari Medical to distribute emerging and innovative products in the aesthetic and dermatology sector to select markets.

“Bringing Damien King on board along with his extensive consulting network of leading dermatology experts in clinical affairs, regulatory compliance, sales and marketing, and business analysis,” stated RepliCel President & CEO, R. Lee Buckler, “is a perfect complement to our existing team of experts including our Chief Medical Officer and practicing medical dermatologist, Dr. Rolf Hoffmann, our Head of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Petra Goessens-Rueck, and our medical device engineering partner, the Agency for Medical Innovations.”

“With the anticipated marketing approval of the products in RepliCel’s RCI-02 Product Line in the first half of next year, RepliCel management is currently heavily engaged in developing its global commercial strategy. Mr. King and team have been retained to provide critical insights and advice on all aspects of the business modelling and its execution including the targeted clinical applications, pricing, marketing, key opinion leader engagement, and sales and distribution,” Buckler summarized.

Source: Company Press Release