JumpStart NEXT Fund leads round, senior partner Rem Harris joins board of directors

Image: ReadySet Surgical secures $5.5m in funding. (Credit: Pixabay/Andreas Lischka.)

ReadySet Surgical, a Healthcare IT company on a mission to drive efficiency and compliance within the surgical supply chain, has announced a $5.5 Million Series A financing led by Cleveland-based JumpStart Inc.’s NEXT Fund. Also participating in the funding round are all of ReadySet’s Seed-round investors and new investor North Coast Ventures. JumpStart Senior Partner Rem Harris will join ReadySet’s Board of Directors.

ReadySet’s software is designed to create a seamless supply chain between hospitals and medical device manufacturers, generating significant cost savings for both parties and the patients they serve.

“ReadySet enables healthcare systems to increase operational efficiency, improve contract compliance and streamline supply chain logistics,” said CEO Keerthi Kanubaddi. “Patients stand to benefit clinically and financially when surgeons have a repeatable surgical “tool-kit” of approved implants & instruments. ReadySet ensures that the required implants & instruments are available for the surgeon and patient at the right time and contracted price.”

The company’s Series A financing builds upon an exceptional year, which saw a rapidly growing list of customers and the introduction of new contract-compliance tools to the market. ReadySet will use the capital to expand sales and marketing, product development and customer success to serve an ever-growing customer base.

“JumpStart’s NEXT Fund was excited to partner with Keerthi and ReadySet at this important and exciting stage of growth,” added Harris. “Over the past two years, Keerthi and his team have demonstrated focused execution to develop industry leading solutions and more importantly gain market traction. As a result, the company is well-positioned re-define the existing supply chain model for hospitals and device manufacturers.”

Source: Company Press Release