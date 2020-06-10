RapidAI, the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke, announced the acquisition of EndoVantage, developer of the Find, Track and Treat comprehensive cerebral aneurysm management platform. A major neurological condition, it is estimated that 1 in 50 people in the U.S. has an unruptured cerebral aneurysm, with one rupturing and resulting in a brain hemorrhage every 18 minutes. With this news, RapidAI continues to expand its scope, from ischemic stroke to hemorrhagic stroke and now aneurysm.

In 2019, RapidAI introduced Rapid ICH, the next step in AI-powered imaging technology for hemorrhages. Now with the acquisition of EndoVantage, the company will also add a concentration on aneurysm. Started at Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University, EndoVantage has developed a powerful award-winning computational platform that provides comprehensive cerebral aneurysm management, automating the entire workflow from initial assessment, growth monitoring, to treatment planning. It utilizes CTA and MRA scans to deliver results that help physicians find and track aneurysm progression, and leverages data from 3D rotational angiograms to deliver detailed 3D models of a patient’s vasculature and allow presurgical planning for the repair of the aneurysm.

“By adding the incredible technology developed by EndoVantage to the Rapid platform, we strengthen our position as the global leader in cerebrovascular imaging,” said Don Listwin, CEO of RapidAI. “We can offer hospitals a complete portfolio of products—encompassing ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and aneurysm—providing an end-to-end solution that will drive better patient outcomes across the spectrum of cerebrovascular disorders.”

“We are very excited to join the Rapid platform of technology. EndoVantage covers the spectrum of cerebral aneurysm care from diagnosis through treatment, which helps physicians decide how best to treat their patients,” said Brian Chong MD, cofounder, EndoVantage. “Each patient’s aneurysm is unique, like the patient. Our technology augments a physician’s clinical acumen and experience helping them determine the best plan for each patient.”

The complete Rapid platform currently includes: