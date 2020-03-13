The kit allows patients to receive in-home advice and avoid emergency departments or clinics unless their condition warrants in-person care

QliqSOFT's COVID-19 Virtual Patient Communication Kit is designed to overcome patient surge and combat the spread of the virus with science-sourced education and remote clinical triage (Credit: Business Wire)

To help hospitals and health systems meet the potential patient-surge associated with COVID-19 outbreaks across the country, QliqSOFT,Inc. today announced the release of an all-in-one COVID-19 Virtual Patient Communication Kit that provides digital tools for screening and education in line with the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines.

Each kit includes:

AI-driven chatbots for instant engagement

Video Conferencing to support telemedicine recommended by the CDC

Secure Mobile Messaging

Live Care Navigator Escalation

Dynamic FAQ library including CDC/WHO resources

Virtual deployment via QR Codes, SMS campaigns, or web/portal hosted widget

White-labeled to support health system authority through brand awareness

Mobile solution with no app download required

The kit allows patients to receive in-home advice and avoid emergency departments or clinics unless their condition warrants in-person care.

The CDC recommends leveraging telemedicine technologies and self-assessment tools as a way to protect patients.

These secure tools allow patients to review science-sourced education from the CDC and World Health Organization and conduct personal risk assessments much like the clinical decision support programs used widely by clinicians today. Even if patients are asymptomatic and have no known exposure risks they’re better positioned with education and community resources.

“Virtual Communication Kits are the best way to combat the spread of virus while caring for the ones who are already infected,” said Krishna Kurapati, CEO and Founder of QliqSOFT, Inc.

Hospitals interested in QliqSOFT’s COVID-19 Virtual Patient Communication Kit should request more information here. Clinical Support Specialists are on standby to get the solution in place for health systems rapidly.

Source: Company Press Release