Qiagen rolls out QuantiFERON solution or Covid-19 research using T-cell response (Credit: RAEng_Publications from Pixabay.)

Qiagen has introduced its QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO solution that is designed to detect human immune system’s T-cell responses to the pathogen causing Covid-19.

The QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 is a Research Use Only (RUO) solution, with potential to serve as a valuable tool in the research.

The Netherlands-based firm said that its new solution is expected to help researchers know more about immunity levels and disease progression.

According to the previous studies, T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 decreases more slowly compared to antibody response, providing various benefits to researchers.

Also, T-cell responses indicate the severity of illness triggered by SARS-CoV-2 in infected patients, and determines the immunity levels in patients who recovered from the infection.

Qiagen CEO Thierry Bernard “Research suggests that testing T-cell response could provide valuable insights into the novel coronavirus and how our immune system responds to it.

“The more we know about the novel coronavirus, the better equipped the world will be to stop the pandemic. We are excited about our QuantiFERON technology potentially helping researchers understand illness pathways and also immune responses that are crucial for vaccine development and deployment.”

QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO offering is designed based QuantiFERON technology

QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO is a flexible modular system designed based on Qiagen’s easy-to-use QuantiFERON technology, to address a broad range of research demands.

The technology is built on the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test for latent tuberculosis, which is renowned for its capability to detect interferon gamma, released by T-cells when contacted with certain pathogens.

QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO will initially contain a starter set and a monitor direct package for separate or combined research use.

Both the components are comprised of QuantiFERON blood collection tubes, which work on unique stimulation principle and the QuantiFERON detection system, for measuring the resulting interferon-gamma.

The components leverage a tried-and-tested combination of flexible blood collection workflow with innovative CD4/CD8 T-cell technology, said the company.

Qiagen is developing an additional component of the QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO solution, in partnership with TScan Therapeutics, a US-based biopharmaceutical company.

Furthermore, the company has been offering a Covid-19 portfolio including sample-preparation technology, infection testing with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, antibody and antigen tests, enzymes and automation solutions.