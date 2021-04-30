The platform, dubbed Q Bio Gemini, automatically provides the most accurate physiological state of the individual, in the form of a digital twin

Q Bio has introduced the first digital twin platform, dubbed Q Bio Gemini, to capture and monitor comprehensive baseline patient health in a scalable virtual model.

Also, the company has received a new investment from Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, bringing its total capital to $80m, including Series B funding led by Andreessen Horowitz.

The investment is aimed at developing and expanding access to its unique platform and advanced whole-body scanning technologies, said the company.

Andreessen Horowitz general partner Vijay Pande said: “With the unveiling of its digital twin platform, Q Bio continues to make breakthroughs in clinical precision, reproducibility, and speed that place its non-invasive whole-body scanner far ahead of standard imaging techniques.

“The company’s approach offers the most comprehensive ability to measure and monitor the health of entire populations to help establish a new era of proactive care.”

Q Bio Gemini platform is designed to automatically provide the most accurate physiological state of the individual, in the form of a digital twin.

The platform offers the most important changes in a patient’s physiology in a complete summary that can be safely shared with physicians and specialists.

Gemini platform is powered by the Q Bio Mark I self-driving, whole-body scanner, developed as the first scanner optimised for proactive care.

The scanner collects information based on current health and personal risks, adapting to changes in the person’s anatomy and biochemistry, in real-time.

Capable of scanning the whole body in 15 minutes or less without radiation, breath holds, or claustrophobia, offering comfort with options to stand, sit, or lie down.

Mark I offers rapid and more precise medical scanning eliminating the use of artificial intelligence or machine learning, said the company.

Q Bio founder and CEO Jeffrey Kaditz said: “Until now, no existing technology has been able to develop a digital twin in a cost-effective way that combines an individual’s genetics, chemistry, anatomy, lifestyle, and medical history over time, with integrated tools that make it easy to correlate between quantitative changes and an individual’s risk factors.

“Our ability to digitise the human body is advancing on a price performance basis faster than Moore’s Law, except at the anatomical scale.

“The Mark I is the missing tool for delivering this virtual model today, enabling not only immediate clinical uses like stratifying risk in populations in order to route care most effectively, but also leading to a much deeper understanding of the progression of many kinds of disease, and ultimately personalized health forecasts at scale.”