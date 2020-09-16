A total of 52 soluble immune mediators were examined as part of the development of the test

Progentec's laboratory technician and manager Daniele DeFreese working in laboratory. (Credit: Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.)

Progentec has launched a new blood test, dubbed aiSLE DX Flare Risk Index, capable of evaluating the onset of immunologic disease flare in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The aiSLE DX Flare Risk Index is a laboratory test that leverages ELLA testing platform to detect the changes in a pool of blood-based biomarkers observed before the onset of flare symptoms in patients with SLE.

According to the odds ratio (OR), SLE patients with positive aiSLE DX Flare Risk Index score are approximately five times more likely to experience flare compared to patients with negative score.

The diagnostic and digital technologies provider said that its new technology provides rheumatologists with a new tool to offer enhanced quality of care for people affected by the autoimmune disease.

Progentec president, chairman and CEO Mohan Purushothaman said: “The study of biomarkers continues to be an increasingly invaluable and precise tool in the diagnosis and treatment of disease, and our novel test for assessing the likelihood of lupus-related flares holds great promise for helping rheumatologists manage the often painful and debilitating symptoms of lupus.

“This novel test quantifies in practical, numeric terms the risk that a patient will begin experiencing a flare within the ensuing three months – important, actionable knowledge that can be applied to a patient’s treatment regimen.”

Progentec’s aiSLE DX Flare Risk Index reduces negative impacts of lupus flares

Progentec said that the treatment based on its new test would enable clinicians and patients reduce the negative impacts of lupus flares, which is often associated with organ damage, hospitalisations, and reductions in patient quality of life.

The company has evaluated a total of 52 soluble immune mediators, including cytokines and chemokines in the study participants for baseline and follow-up plasma levels, during the development of test.

Apart from individual biomarker readings, aiSLE DX Flare Risk Index provides a risk score for patients.

An algorithm leveraging weighted levels of the immune panel was also used to measure flare risk score, which indicates the likelihood of developing a disease-related flare within 12 weeks.

Progentec scientific advisory board member Chaim Putterman said: “The management of lupus symptoms has traditionally involved a regimen of reactive protocols. A test that assesses the likely risk of the onset of a flare is one of the first proactive measures available to the rheumatological community.

“The empirical data derived from such a test potentially has tremendous value in helping devise the right treatment and care for lupus patients.”