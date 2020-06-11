ProCell has been designed to replace the traditional, manual activity with an automated sponge-blood recovery collection process

ProCell Surgical introduces automated sponge-blood recovery device. (Credit: Pixabay/Engin Akyurt)

ProCell Surgical has launched a new medical device system ProCell that automates the manual activity of surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT).

The new surgical sponge-blood recovery system ProCell has been designed to replace the traditional, manual activity with an automated, collection process, said the company.

ProCell Surgical CEO Robert Krensky said: “ProCell Surgical’s sponge blood recovery system brings the first automated innovation for sponge-blood recovery directly to the operating room table.

“It is easy to operate and can be used repeatedly during its single case use. ProCell™ essentially closes the technology gap that existed during this important preliminary phase of IAT.”

ProCell uses standard vacuum suction in operating room to enhance surgical blood conservation

The company said that hand-wringing is a time-consuming, ineffective, and is broadly variable depending on strength, technique, and stamina of the person.

In addition, the process often is associated with several drawbacks, including loss of blood from splatter and residual blood remaining on surgical gloves.

With a unique patented design ProCell would enhance the surgical blood conservation efforts. The system makes use of an operating room’s standard vacuum suction to apply a sustained compressive force that extracts blood from surgical sponges.

The recovered blood can be sent to the cell saver equipment through the device’s own suction tubing, prior to the reinfusion into the patient during the same surgical procedure.

IAT is widely used in the operating room and has resulted in reduction in requirements for donor blood transfusions during surgery along with their associated risk and supply chain issues.

ProCell Surgical COO Mike Kehoe said: “In my 30 plus years of managing medical device companies, this is the first product that I have been involved with that is not only cost-effective and proprietary but represents a generational paradigm shift in the approach to conservation of blood during surgery.”

ProCell Surgical is a Canton, Massachusetts-based medical device company focused on developing and manufacturing advanced medical devices.