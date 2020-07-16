Preventice Solutions will use the funds for salesforce expansion as well as further develop clinical evidence supporting its advanced solution

The series B funding was led by new investor Vivo Capital.(Credit: Raman Oza/Pixabay)

Preventice Solutions, a provider of digital healthcare solutions and remote cardiac monitoring services, has secured $137m in a series B funding round led by new investor Vivo Capital.

The company will use the funds to boost its investment in salesforce expansion, technology and product innovation, as well as further develop clinical evidence supporting its advanced solution.

The other participants in the financing round include new investor Novo Holdings, as well as existing investors such as Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Boston Scientific and Samsung Catalyst Fund.

Preventice Solutions CEO Jon Otterstatter said: We are setting a new standard for monitoring of cardiac arrythmia patients. Our robust and growing success with physicians and payers accentuates the compelling value proposition of using novel technology to improve diagnosis, while also increasing the efficiency of healthcare delivery.”

Preventice has expanded its remote cardiac monitoring capabilities with the recent introduction of the new BodyGuardian MINI family of monitors and the PatientCare Platform.

BodyGuardian MINI is a single solution that covers all four cardiac monitoring modalities

BodyGuardian MINI is claimed to be the first single solution that covers all four cardiac monitoring modalities, including short and long-term Holter, cardiac event monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry.

By using ECG Insight, the physicians can instantly access the raw data within telemetry reports to improve timely diagnosis.

PatientCare, which is a cloud-based subscription platform, offers solutions for all constituents in the cardiac monitoring ecosystem including patients, physicians, and hospital networks.

Vivo Capital managing director Joe Siletto said: “Vivo is extremely pleased to partner with Jon Otterstatter and his management team, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Boston Scientific,

“Samsung Catalyst Fund and Novo Holdings to provide expansion capital to accelerate the tremendous growth the company has achieved in the cardiac monitoring space over the past few years.”

In February 2019, GE Healthcare announced that it is working with Preventice Solutions to provide clinician tools to follow patients with known or suspected atrial fibrillation virtually from hospital to home.