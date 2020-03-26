The Reform POCT System is intended to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments as an adjunct to fusion for the following acute and chronic instabilities of the craniocervical junction

Precision Spine launches the Reform POCT System. (Credit: VSRao from Pixabay.)

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Precision Spine, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to Made-in-the-USA manufacturing, has nationally launched the Reform POCT (Posterior Occipital Cervical Thoracic) System, which is a posterior spinal fixation system that offers surgeons the versatility and flexibility necessary to achieve stability in the occiput, cervical and thoracic spine (Occiput-T3) when engaging in spine fusion. The system is indicated for DDD, Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis, Trauma (fracture or dislocation), Occipital-cervical dislocation, Atlantoaxial fracture with instability, Revision of previous cervical spine surgery and Tumors.

“The Reform POCT System provides surgeons with outstanding versatility,” said Steven Yocom, DO, Cooper University Health Care, who worked closely with Precision Spine design engineers in the development of the system. “In order to reduce manipulation and help achieve an implant construct that closely matches each patient’s anatomy, there are a variety of rods, occipital plates, occipital screws, polyaxial screws, cross-connectors, lateral offsets, domino connectors and hooks. The system instrumentation is easy to use and ergonomically designed to assist in bringing greater efficiency to implant placement and insertion.”

Versatility extends to the procedural aspects of using the Reform POCT System. To assist surgeons, a Flexible Rod Template can be used as a guide to help in selecting the desired rod lordosis. Pre-lordosed rods are available in various lengths, however, the available rod cutter may also be utilized to shorten a rod to the desired, custom length. In addition, surgeons may utilize the convenient single-sided cap screw in conjunction with the counter-torque wrench to ease alignment of the cap screw.

“The Reform POCT System is an important addition to our growing portfolio of devices,” said Chris DeNicola, Chief Operating Officer of Precision Spine, “and is further evidence of Precision Spine’s continuing commitment to work with surgeons in the design and commercialization of advanced products that help bring greater versatility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness to the OR.”

The Reform POCT System is intended to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments as an adjunct to fusion for the following acute and chronic instabilities of the craniocervical junction, the cervical spine (C1 to C7) and the thoracic spine from T1-T3: traumatic spinal fractures and/or traumatic dislocations; instability or deformity; failed previous fusions (e.g., pseudarthrosis); tumors involving the cervical spine; and degenerative disease, including intractable radiculopathy and/or myelopathy, neck and/or arm pain of discogenic origin as confirmed by radiographic studies, and degenerative disease of the facets with instability. The system is also intended to restore the integrity of the spinal column even in the absence of fusion for a limited time period in patients with advanced stage tumors involving the cervical spine in whom life expectancy is of insufficient duration to permit achievement of fusion.

Source: Company Press Release