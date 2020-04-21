Precision Spine is engaged in providing innovative, quality spine products, designed to help treat serious orthopedic medical conditions in a cost-effective manner

Precision Spine launches Reform MC Posterior Lumbar Fusion System. (Credit: kalhh from Pixabay.)

Precision Spine, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to Made-in-the-USA manufacturing, has nationally launched the Reform® MC (Midline Cortical) System, which utilizes a minimally disruptive approach designed to reduce muscle retraction laterally past the facet joint, and requires a smaller incision while maintaining direct visualization and access to the disc space. The Reform MC system is a top-loading, multiple component, posterior spinal fixation system which consists of cannulated pedicle screws, straight and lordotic rods, and locking cap screws. Components are available in a variety of sizes to closely match patient anatomy.

“I have found that the Reform MC system’s medial to lateral trajectory, combined with its distinctive cortical cancellous screw thread design, helps achieve greater cortical bone purchase,” said Nicholas Renaldo, M.D. “Its modular screw design maximizes visualization and its low-profile, 4.75mm diameter cobalt chrome tulip helps conserve space without compromising strength.”

The Reform MC System is modular to enable intraoperative flexibility and confidence, featuring multiple size tulips, audible attachment, consistent assembly force and a T25 drive feature. A tri-zone cortical-cancellous thread form with a stepped proximal diameter and an aggressive quick-start tip optimizes bone purchase during final seating. The system’s retractor delivers optimal access while minimizing muscle disruption, with 30° articulating arms and integrated dual fiber optics, and easy snap-on anatomically contoured, radiolucent blades in multiple length options increase procedure flexibility.

“The Reform MC System is an important step forward in the expansion of our Reform family of devices as we continue working with surgeons to design and commercialize advancements that combine versatility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” said Chris DeNicola, Chief Operating Officer of Precision Spine.

Source: Company Press Release