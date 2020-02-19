Ekso Bionics is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications

Post Acute Medical adopts Ekso Bionics' three exoskeleton products. (Credit: angelcat1144 from Pixabay.)

Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM), a system of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, has acquired three additional EksoNR devices from Ekso Bionics (Nasdaq: EKSO) to expand the availability of exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation to seven of its facilities.

The new EksoNR devices will be placed in Kyle and Clear Lake, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation is now available at five PAM locations in Texas. The device is designed to help patients stand and walk during rehabilitation after a stroke or spinal cord injury.

“Using EksoNR exoskeletons to help our stroke and spinal cord injury patients learn to walk again has been transformative,” said Anthony Misitano, PAM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The technology has been an integral part of our patients’ recovery and our physical therapists are eager to integrate it into their care of more patients. We are pleased to respond to the needs of our patients and providers with three additional EksoNR devices.”

PAM provides inpatient rehabilitation services in 12 states through 41 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals, as well as more than 32 outpatient physical therapy locations. Inpatient rehabilitation hospitals are specialty hospitals or parts of acute care hospitals that offer intensive rehabilitation therapy. The most common conditions that may qualify a patient for care in a rehabilitation hospital include stroke, spinal cord injury, and brain injury.

“We are excited to see the growth of exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation in systems like PAM,” said Jack Peurach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ekso Bionics. “Using our exoskeleton devices in rehabilitation can provide better patient outcomes by helping patients walk farther and faster, and have better balance outside of the device. We are thrilled that PAM is embracing our technology and making it available to more of their patients.”

EksoNR is the next generation EksoGT—the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton. Developed for neurorehabilitation, EksoNR is an intuitive exoskeleton device that empowers patients recovering from stroke or spinal cord injury to learn to walk again with a more natural gait.

Source: Company Press Release