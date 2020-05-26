The new Thermal IP camera PT-AS7213X-T1 has been designed to sense accurate body temperatures by using advanced thermal imaging system

Body Temperature Thermal Camera with mask detection. (Credit: Platinum CCTV.)

Platinum CCTV has introduced its latest version thermal body temperature sensing camera for small and medium-sized businesses to helping them scan for fevers in their employees and customers.

The new Thermal IP camera PT-AS7213X-T1 has been designed to sense accurate body temperatures up to ±0.5°C, by leveraging the advanced thermal imaging system.

In addition to measuring accurate body temperatures, the camera is also capable of detecting whether a person is wearing a face mask or not.

Platinum CCTV CEO Michael Dunteman said: “We are really excited with the launch of this new thermal fever camera. It fits into the budget of small businesses, which has been one of our goals as the country began to reopen. Preventing entry of customers and employees with a fever or without a mask helps keep everyone safer.

“This camera facilitates that process automatically for small businesses everywhere, making it easier for people to return to work. We are proud to have begun installing these cameras in small businesses like salons and day spas, who are beginning open across the country.”

The new thermal camera has an in- built card reader that supports IC style access control cards

Leveraging an access control platform, the thermal camera controls the access using combination of fever detection, mask detection, facial recognition and/or IC cards. The camera offers initial screening of people and reminds them to wear the masks.

The new PT-ASI7213X-T1 camera has been designed to support the common electronic door locks and can be configured to remind people to wear a mask, prevent access to people without a mask, or ignore masks altogether, as per the requirement.

The camera features an in- built card reader that supports IC style access control cards, along with an optional facial recognition database that provides access based on an individual’s face.

The company said that its PT-AS7213X-T1 thermal access control fever camera can be used as an individual device for a building, or can be incorporated with Platinum CCTV’s proprietary AVM (Advanced Video Management) platform for recording.

