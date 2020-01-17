Phoenix Children's provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest

Phoenix Children's Hospital, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Credit: Peter Flass.)

Nationally ranked pediatric leader, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, is the first-ever health system in the U.S. to receive and deploy the newly FDA-cleared Medtronic Stealth Autoguide™ platform. Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, chose Barrow Neurological Institute (BNI) at Phoenix Children’s as its first partner using this robotic technology. The highly advanced surgical tool is intended for use with the Medtronic StealthStation™ system, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital will use it in surgery for pediatric patients suffering from a range of neurological conditions.

“Phoenix Children’s is proud to invest in the best possible technology for use while we provide outstanding care to children,” said Daniel Ostlie, M.D., surgeon in chief and chair of Surgery at Phoenix Children’s. “We are committed to being at the forefront of surgical innovation and having the most advanced solutions for pediatric patients.”

BNI at Phoenix Children’s surgical staff have undergone comprehensive training with the Medtronic team as they prepared to use the Stealth Autoguide robotic guidance system in patient neurosurgery cases in early January.

“The Stealth Autoguide is a tremendous addition to the neurosurgical team’s tools at Phoenix Children’s,” said P. David Adelson, division chief of Neurosurgery and director of BNI at Phoenix Children’s. “Neurosurgery is such an intricate specialty, and having this technology at our fingertips perfectly aligns with our mission to provide state-of-the-art care to improve the health and quality of life for the children we see here.”

Ranked a top pediatric neuroscience, neurosurgery and neurology program by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals, BNI at Phoenix Children’s is eager to combine its deep bench of clinical talent with Medtronic’s cutting-edge innovation.

“With our new technology deployed, we are thrilled to work with Phoenix Children’s and to support their mission of providing exceptional care for pediatric patients,” said Dave Anderson, vice president and general manager, Enabling Technologies, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group at Medtronic.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation received funding for the Stealth Autoguide from close community partners who support Phoenix Children’s in providing the best care by advancing pediatric medical solutions.

“We are extremely appreciative of the community’s support of the Stealth Autoguide,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We are grateful to the Del E. Webb Foundation, Thunderbirds Charities, and WINGS, the women’s auxiliary board of Phoenix Children’s, for investing in this state-of-the-art technology.”

Source: Company Press Release