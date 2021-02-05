The new Wearable Osmotic Bolus Injector will be a low-cost, patient-friendly and prefilled wearable injector for single-use

The new wearable injector platform is being developed for cost-effective self-administration of large and viscous doses. (Credit: PRNewswire / Molex Incorporated)

Molex company Phillips-Medisize has entered into a collaboration with Subcuject to develop an advanced wearable bolus injector.

The osmosis-based On-Body Delivery System technology will be used in the next stage of drug-specific wearable injector solution development following Subcuject’s intellectual property filing of the concept.

By using osmosis, the product will generate the force to complete a full injection cycle, thereby helping to use minimal components and minimise development time and costs.

In addition, the device is also said to contribute to further cost reductions and a lower environmental impact, as it does not need additional electronics or batteries.

The device allows patients to self-administer medications anywhere

The device will allow patients to self-administer certain medications at any place, enabling them to avoid visiting healthcare professionals to do the procedure in the clinical setting.

Both companies are also evaluating the options to meet the increasing demand for larger-volume drug delivery.

Subcuject CEO Jesper Roested said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Phillips-Medisize to complete the development and manufacturing needed to bring our product innovation to pharma customers successfully.

“Together, we can address the emerging need for inexpensive, prefilled, and single-use injectors that can deliver drugs at about 1mL per minute.”

Phillips-Medisize is engaged in the development and manufacturing of solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device market segments.

In April 2020, Sense Biodetection teamed up with Phillips-Medisize to scale-up the production of instrument-free and point-of-care molecular diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2.