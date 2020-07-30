Tempus ALS comprises a remote portable vital signs patient monitor Tempus Pro, and remote professional defibrillator Tempus LS-Manual

Tempus ALS expands the pre-hospital scope of care for first responders. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Global health technology firm Royal Philips has launched Tempus ALS, its defibrillator solution for remote monitoring in pre-hospital settings, in the US.

Tempus ALS is an advanced modular platform that combines hardware and software to expand the pre-hospital scope of care for first responders.

The new remote monitoring and defibrillator solution comprises a remote portable vital signs patient monitor Tempus Pro, and remote professional defibrillator Tempus LS-Manual.

Philips has secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) approval for Tempus LS-Manual, which is the final element that completes the solution, and is now available in the US market.

Philips therapeutic care general manager Arman Voskerchyan said: “In emergency situations, where seconds count, having access to advanced patient data collection and sharing and real-time secure data streaming, can help inform confident treatment and transport decisions outside the hospital.

“The integrated remote monitoring and defibrillator solution combined with our web-based software platform will help front line responders provide emergency care, diagnosis and treatment – including defibrillation therapy, data management and clinical and operational efficiency features, in a fully integrated solution.”

Tempus ALS connects wirelessly to send data to IntelliSpace Corsium platform

The company said that the monitor and defibrillator are capable of being used separately and can also connect wirelessly to share data of vitals, waveforms and images to IntelliSpace Corsium.

IntelliSpace Corsium is the company’s web-based software platform that facilitates real-time transfer of clinical data and events, interactive ECG measurement, and two-way communication.

The platform enables rapid clinical decision support and help integrate electronic patient care recording (ePCR) eality outside the hospital in emergency settings.

Equipment carried by emergency medical providers is heavy, and is often damaged due to use in unexpected conditions and has restricted data connectivity.

To address the challenges, Philips has designed the Tempus ALS with a small, rugged exterior, with long-lasting battery, to help emergency medical providers focus on the patient.