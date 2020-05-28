Philips will tap on Masimo’s expertise in capnography and regional cerebral oximetry by launching its NomoLine and O3 technologies in its own patient monitors

Philips, Masimo partner to integrate patient monitoring technologies. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Royal Philips has joined forces with patient monitoring company Masimo to integrate the latter’s additional measurement technologies into few of its IntelliVue MX-series multi-parameter monitors to help assess cerebral oximetry and ventilation status.

Philips has been using Masimo’s core noninvasive measurements, including SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry and advanced rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry parameters like noninvasive hemoglobin (SpHb), on several of its multi-parameter monitors.

Royal Philips CEO Frans van Houten said: “As global leader in health technology, we are delighted to reinforce our partnership with Masimo, bringing their advanced measurements to our innovative IntelliVue patient monitors, thereby making them even more versatile.

“Our customers expect integrated solutions to help them address the quadruple aim of healthcare. The complementary strengths of Philips and Masimo allow us to offer, reliable ventilation and regional oximetry solutions, which we expect will help clinicians deliver even better patient care.”

Philips will integrate Maimo’s NomoLine capnography and O3 oximetry measurements

Masimo and Philips have entered into a multi-year business partnership in 2016, involving their advancements in patient monitoring and therapy solutions.

Under the current partnership, Philips will launch advanced Masimo measurements, NomoLine and O3, in its own patient monitors, tapping on Masimo’s expertise in capnography and regional cerebral oximetry.

NomoLine capnography and O3 regional oximetry measurements will be integrated into Philips MX500 and MX550 monitors in select markets throughout the world.

The Masimo technologies are also available directly from its Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform and when connected to select Philips patient monitors through Philips’ IntelliBridge module.

NomoLine sampling lines are designed for use in different clinical scenarios and care settings, on both intubated and non-intubated patients of all ages, in both low- and high-humidity applications.

O3 regional oximetry is said to enable clinicians monitor cerebral oxygenation in situations where pulse oximetry alone cannot completely indicate the oxygen in the brain.

Masimo founder and CEO Joe Kiani said: “Combining our expertise in noninvasive monitoring and signal processing technologies with Philips’ expertise in integrated patient monitoring and therapy solutions is a win-win for patients and clinicians alike.

“We are proud that Philips, recognizing our expertise in this clinical space, has chosen to make our innovative O3 and NomoLine platforms available to their customers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing the co