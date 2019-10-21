The long-term strategic partnership will focus on quality improvement via digitisation

Image: The Stuttgart Hospital and Philips agree on a 10-year innovation partnership. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Health technology firm Royal Philips has entered into a 10-year innovation partnership agreement with German Klinikum Stuttgart hospital.

The deal enables Klinikum Stuttgart hospitals to make demand-oriented replacement and procure advanced technology, including diagnostic imaging and intelligent informatics solutions.

The long-term strategic partnership agreement will also facilitate joint development of new workflows and connected care solutions.

According to Philips, the primary goal is to implement innovations that enhance the quality and cost-effectiveness of patient care, as well as experiences for patients and staff.

Klinikum Stuttgart commercial director Dr Alexander Hewer said: “This partnership is an important step for us to further improve the quality and efficiency of the care we deliver to our patients.

“As the largest provider in the region we continue to grow. Together with Philips we will work on technical innovations and process improvements to further enhance our attractiveness for patients and employees.”

The deal covers the demand-oriented replacement and procurement of advanced medical technology

Klinikum Stuttgart has commenced a far-reaching restructuring process, including investment in new buildings and modern equipment, to provide better healthcare over the long term.

The new Katharinenhospital in Stuttgart is being constructed to better serve patients in the region.

Expected to be completed by the end of 2020, the first phase of construction will include disciplines such as radiology, interventional neuroradiology, intensive care and endovascular surgery in the new buildings.

Philips DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) market leader Peter Vullinghs said: “As an innovation partner, we will work with Klinikum Stuttgart to further optimize their hospital workflows in patient care and thus their performance as a whole.

“These aspects of the agreement are performance-based and focused on success, demonstrating our commitment to being an accountable business partner.”

