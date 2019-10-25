New CT platform helps imaging departments and healthcare organizations achieve their financial, clinical and operational goals

Image: Philips Incisive CT platform is now available in North America. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Following its launch at the European Congress of Radiology in February, Philips is now bringing its innovative Incisive Computed Tomography (CT) platform to North America. Incisive CT integrates innovations in imaging, workflow, and lifecycle management, helping healthcare providers to improve the CT experience for patients and staff, enabling smart clinical decision-making and increasing efficiency.

The Incisive CT helps providers manage operational costs so more attention can be focused on optimizing patient care. With its industry-first ‘Tube for Life’ guarantee [1], Philips will replace the Incisive’s X-ray tube – a key component of any CT system – at no additional cost throughout the entire life of the system, potentially lowering operating expenses by an estimated $420,000 [2]. To minimize the cost of obsolescence, the system is available with the Philips Technology Maximizer program, which provides the latest available software and hardware updates as they are released.

In addition to exceptional economic value, the Incisive CT incorporates a range of innovations to support high image quality at a low dose, while also enhancing efficiency and workflow.

It includes DoseWise Portal, a web-based dose monitoring solution that collects, measures, analyzes and reports patient and staff radiation exposure, assisting in control of quality of care, efficiency, and patient and staff safety. Philips’ new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls let the technologist do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments, minimizing time spent away from the patient.

Source: Company Press Release

Source: Company Press Release