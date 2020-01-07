As part of the new offerings, Philips has expanded its collaboration with California-based Delta Dental for improved oral care

Philips will launch the BrushSmart program in collaboration with the Delta Dental of California (Courtesy: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Global health technology firm Royal Philips has announced new data-driven personalised connected care solutions for sleep, oral health and mother and child care.

The new solutions include expansion of its collaboration with California-based Delta Dental for improved oral care, launch of Baby+ for new parents and the SmartSleep solutions.

Philips personal health businesses chief business leader Roy Jakobs said: “The new generation of digitally savvy health-conscious consumers are demanding intelligent solutions that adapt to their unique needs and lifestyles.

“By integrating smart devices, software applications and services with cloud-based artificial intelligence, Philips is delivering evidence-based personal health solutions that adapt to a user’s goals, preferences and behaviors, making them more personalized and meaningful than ever before.”

Philips introduces BrushSmart Program, Baby+, and SmartSleep suite of solutions

In addition to its range of oral healthcare solutions including Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart connected toothbrush and the Philips Sonicare Teledentistry service, Philips will launch the BrushSmart program, in collaboration with the Delta Dental of California, and its affiliates

The BrushSmart programme is designed to enhance oral care outcomes, by connecting at-home brushing behaviours of individuals with dental care professionals for improved oral health and overall wellness.

Philips will launch a free app, dubbed Baby+, as a tool for new parents to track their baby’s growth and receive continuous, personalised advice for baby’s each stage of development after birth.

The app, which offers personalised expert information in the form of articles, information and trackers, has been designed in collaboration with healthcare professionals and existing parents.

The company has also unveiled an advanced SmartSleep suite of solutions, which includes the SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband 2, to improve deep sleep for people deprived of adequate sleep due to lifestyle.

The new model Headband has been designed incorporating new features, using consumer sleep data, research, and feedback from early adopters.

Jakobs added: “All our introductions at this year’s CES, such as our oral health, pregnancy and new consumer sleep solutions are part of a connected ecosystem that links proactive personal health engagement with easy access to professional coaching and advice.”