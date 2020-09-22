The platform supports image-guided procedures by integrating CT-like 3D images acquired at the tableside with live X-ray guidance and advanced tools

Philips advanced 3D imaging and navigation platform. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Global health technology firm Royal Philips has launched Azurion Lung Edition, an advanced 3D imaging and navigation platform for the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

The platform is said to integrate CT-like 3D images acquired at the tableside, using cone beam computed tomography (Cone Beam CT) technique, with live X-ray guidance and advanced tools to support image-guided lung procedures.

Cone Beam CT is considered as the gold standard for performing both diagnosis and treatment of lung cancers in one place.

According to the company, the Azurion platform is designed to optimise the clinical and operational performance and expands the application of image-guided interventions for the treatment of patients.

Philips image guided therapy interventional radiologist and chief medical officer Atul Gupta said: “Image-guided minimally invasive procedures continue to expand into new treatment areas, enabled by sophisticated, procedure-oriented solutions like Azurion Lung Edition.

“With lung cancer increasingly being detected at an earlier stage, new minimally invasive treatment strategies like ablation have the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients.”

Philips specifically designed the new Azurion platform for bronchoscopy procedures

Lung cancer is studied to be a major cause of cancer deaths around the world, with around 1.7 million deaths per annum.

In addition to early diagnosis, quick treatment is crucial for achieving better outcomes and quality of life for lung cancer patients.

Philips has specially designed the new imaging system for bronchoscopy procedures, to help clinicians perform both minimally invasive endobronchial biopsies and lesion ablation simultaneously.

FirstHealth Moore regional hospital pulmonary and critical care physician Michael Pritchett said: “This is a very exciting time in the world of interventional pulmonology and advanced bronchoscopy.

“One of the things that we’re particularly excited about is being able to diagnose patients, stage their cancer and treat them, all in a single procedure. As a diagnostic bronchoscopist it’s exciting and rewarding to be able not only to diagnose patients, but to go on to treat them as well.”

In August, Philips announced the introduction of a new Affiniti CVx cardiovascular ultrasound system.

It incorporates the company’s EPIQ CVx premium cardiology ultrasound system to provide an efficient workflow to cardiologists.