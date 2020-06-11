PerkinElmer, a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, announced today the addition of the DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 kit to its CE-IVD pre-eclampsia product offerings. This kit will enable short term prediction of pre-eclampsia and aid in diagnosis in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy together with the previously launched DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3 assay. It is easily adaptable for current screening customers using the DELFIA Xpress instrument.

In the second and third trimesters of pregnancy among symptomatic women, the concentrations of DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 and DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3 assays can be used to calculate a ratio to predict the onset of pre-eclampsia and for aid in diagnosis. The addition of sFlt-1 completes PerkinElmer’s pre-eclampsia product portfolio as the Company now offers different solutions for managing pre-eclampsia during all trimesters.

“For risk assessment and diagnosis of pre-eclampsia, accurate results enable health care to primarily predict and prevent pre-eclampsia and also to provide improved management for all women,” said Petra Furu, GM, Reproductive Health, PerkinElmer. “With the sFlt-1 assay, we offer the ability to better manage and assess this condition throughout all stages of pregnancy, furthering PerkinElmer’s mission of encouraging healthier families and improved prenatal care.”

The newly launched DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 is the latest product to the family dedicated to the prediction of pre-eclampsia that includes PlGF kits on various platforms as well as the recently launched Pre-eclampsia Detection Kit, the first urinary true point-of-care kit utilizing Congo Red technology.

PerkinElmer’s prenatal screening assays and testing solutions are clinically validated and are ideal for all modern prenatal management strategies. The Company’s screening solutions are also used in many international prenatal and maternal health studies, including ASPRE, a ground-breaking study into the role of aspirin in the prevention of pre-eclampsia.