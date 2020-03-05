A native VoIP dialer adds quality voice communication to PerfectServe's cloud-based Nurse Mobility solution

PerfectServe has introduced next-generation Nurse Mobility solution. (Credit: Pixabay/Sasin Tipchai)

Cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solutions provider PerfectServe has introduced the next-generation Nurse Mobility solution to enhance patient care.

The new embedded VoIP dialer provides enhances voice communication and streamlines the user experience for nurses by offering a single inbox for all calls, secure messages, and integrated alerts.

The integrations with nurse call systems and the AirStrip ONE patient monitoring solution allows to offer various real-time patient alerts via PerfectServe’s Dynamic Intelligent Routing.

PerfectServe provides nurses with a single application to check for all communication, including calls, secure messages, and alerts.

The company also helps in enterprise telephony integration, which facilitates extension-based dialing between mobile or desk phones, inside or outside of the hospital

AirStrip ONE integration enables to offer predictive warning alerts through the smartphone

With the support of AirStrip ONE integration, PerfectServe offers predictive warning alerts in the smartphone for patients at risk of deterioration.

AirStrip ONE provides confirmation of the alert through PerfectServe’s intelligent routing when a patient’s condition changes, helping to deliver the notification to the correct nurse for that patient.

The alert message is comprised of key values and a deep link that launches a live waveform dashboard in the AirStrip ONE application.

The Nurse Mobility solution is a cloud-based model, which enables healthcare systems to focus on care delivery instead of data center management.

To help nurses respond quickly to patient events, PerfectServe incorporates to deliver alerts from different sources ranging from biomedical devices and physiological monitors to systems that deliver lab results and order notifications.

PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel said: “With this next generation of our Nurse Mobility solution, we’re equipping nurses with better tools and pertinent information so they can provide the best patient care possible.

“Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system, and supporting their care delivery efforts will always be one of PerfectServe’s primary objectives.”

