PENTAX Medical launches EB-J10 series bronchoscopes. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/PENTAX Medical.)

PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy solutions, has announced the launch of the EB-J10 Series Bronchoscopes in the U.S., with FDA 510(k) clearance, along with a new DEFINA Video Processor.

As the newest HD solution in Pulmonology, the EB-J10 Series Bronchoscopes offer crisp, HD visualization of the bronchus, along with unmatched ergonomics, a lightweight control body, and high standards in hygiene measures. The EB-J10 Series is compatible with the DEFINA Video Processor, a small-footprint processor that is specially designed to support Pulmonology practices with advanced imaging. This combination provides exceptional HD image quality, supporting clinical outcomes across a broad spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The new HD EB-J10 Series Bronchoscopes have been specifically engineered with a focus on maneuverability and physician comfort during procedures, with an ergonomically positioned suction valve and angulation levers for ease of operation. Available in standard and slim sizes (EB19-J10 and EB15-J10), the EB-J10 Series Bronchoscopes offer large instrument channels and have been re-designed for easier device insertion and strong suction capability, even when the device is in place.

Additionally, the EB-J10 Series delivers sharp and crystal-clear imaging, which is supported by advanced features such as i-SCAN image technology, a post-processing image enhancement that improves the visibility of vascular structures and aids in identifying suspicious tissue within the bronchus.

In launching the new EB-J10 Bronchoscopes, PENTAX Medical is simultaneously unveiling its new Pulmonary Video Processor, the EPK-3000 DEFINA System. Developed in conjunction with the EB-J10 Series, the EPK-3000 DEFINA System offers a compact, lightweight processor with advanced features for optimal clinical support. Multi-disciplinary practices will also find seamless compatibility of the new EB-J10 Series with the OPTIVISTA plus and EPK-i5010 processors.

“Through our close relationships with practicing endoscopists worldwide, and with their clinical needs in mind, we have developed a high-definition video endoscope system that delivers on optimal visualization, providing abounding clarity,” said Rainer Burkard, Chief Commercial Officer, PENTAX Medical, Americas. “We have produced a system that also offers high standards in hygiene and ergonomics for the full range of diagnostic and therapeutic applications in the Pulmonology field. With the EB-J10 Series, and in combination with the new EPK-3000 HD processor, our new video bronchoscopy platform is engineered to support the delivery of optimal clinical outcomes and image quality.”

An exciting addition to PENTAX Medical’s Pulmonary portfolio, the EB-J10 Series reaffirms PENTAX Medical’s commitment to providing the best imaging for optimal patient care.

