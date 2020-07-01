Carmel-based PathogenX, a medical device company which develops, manufactures, and distributes proprietary technology designed to dramatically simplify the process of medical waste disposal, today announced the official launch of its unique, double-batch, on-site sterilization device, the PX2.

PathogenX designed the PX2 – a stand-alone device that can easily be placed on a countertop – to safely and efficiently render regulated medical waste (such as sharps) completely sterile, unrecognizable and non-reusable in compliance with all federal EPA, CDC and OSHA standards and guidelines. Each PX2 device is capable of processing up to 10 gallons of medical waste per day.

The PX2 system destroys all microbes (including COVID-19) while melting the biomedical waste so that a resulting “brick” of harmless, sterilized material can be easily disposed of in the standard trash.

Disposing of medical waste on-site with the PX2 is also considerably less expensive than haul-and-treat services and the company offers its customers financing and lease-to-own options so that the device pays for itself.

“We are excited to be launching PX2, a genuine game-changer for doctors, dentists, veterinarians, sports teams, home health care workers, nursing homes, and any other organizations that have been dealing with the expensive and dangerous nuisance of generating modest amounts of medical waste,” said PathogenX CEO Chuck Berkeley. “PX2 was created in response to distinct needs our team of industry pros have observed across decades working with health professionals. With PX2 we check a number of boxes – efficiency, cost-savings, environmental responsibility, safety and compliance. Plus, in today’s unpredictable and challenging climate, we are bringing something to healthcare workers on the front lines that removes the issue of having to manage contaminated sharps.”

PathogenX’s PX2 technology is being produced now to meet demand at select treatment locations and will be ramping up for full national distribution later this summer.