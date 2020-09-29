The first donor heart preserved by Stanford Medicine practitioners using the Paragonix System set a record for the longest recovery — transported across the country by jet and safeguarded for 283 minutes.

Enabling long-distance heart recoveries is an important capability to ensure patients on transplant waitlists can get the heart they desperately need. The Paragonix SherpaPak CTS was designed to provide a controlled environment for donor hearts en-route to patients, a radical advancement from conventional methods.

“We are honored to be part of the life-saving work being accomplished at Stanford,” said Bill Edelman, CEO of Paragonix Technologies. “There are more people in need of heart transplants than there are hearts available. This drives our team’s unyielding commitment to provide a reliable, safe preservation environment for organs undergoing the transplant journey.”