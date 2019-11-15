Since its inception, Paragon 28 has obsessed over every aspect of foot and ankle surgery. Committed to creating tailored solutions to improve surgical outcomes, Paragon 28 has launched innovative products and instrumentation that help to streamline procedures, allow surgeons flexibility in technique and approach, and facilitate reproducible results benefitting both the surgeon and patient

Image: TenoTac soft tissue fixation system. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Paragon 28, Inc.

Paragon 28® launched the TenoTac Soft Tissue Fixation System in January 2019 providing surgeons the first and only dedicated system to address tendon transfers of the forefoot. In contrast to traditional methods for flexor tendon transfers, TenoTac™ facilitates correction without releasing tissue attachments distally by balancing plantar and dorsal tension.

Plantar and dorsal tissue distal to the TenoTac® are locked in and balanced, while tissue proximal to the tack is bolstered and stabilized. The system requires a small incision plantarly which avoids the weight bearing surface and small incision dorsally to facilitate implantation, resulting in less swelling, pain, and scarring when compared to traditional approaches.

The TenoTac™ Soft Tissue Fixation System uses a titanium threaded implant and a simple insertion method to gain optimal fixation of soft tissue to bone. The phalanx is prepped with the provided instrumentation and the plantar tack is inserted into the bone tunnel capturing the plantar tendons.

Once inserted, temporary fixation and correction are achieved by holding manual tension over the tendon and bone. While maintaining this tension, the dorsal sleeve of the implant is mated to the plantar tack by threading the two components together capturing the tendon plantarly completing the correction.

The launch of the sterile kit configuration eliminates the need for pre-operative sterilization and has simplified the back table for surgical technicians and surgeons. All components of the system are now delivered in one neatly organized kit which a rep can walk into the OR and provide at a moments notice. The sterile launch is expected to greatly expand accessibility to this elegant solution allowing clinicians and health care networks the most efficient and safe access to the TenoTac™ System.

Source: Company Press Release