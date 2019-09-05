The EVA15 insufflator has been specifically designed to meet the demanding insufflation requirements for laparoscopic, robotic and endolumenal surgical procedures

Image: Palliare wins European patent. Photo: Courtesy of Palliare/Business Wire.

Palliare has today announced that it has been granted a first European patent for its EVA surgical insufflation technology. The EVA15 insufflator has been specifically designed to meet the demanding insufflation requirements for laparoscopic, robotic and endolumenal surgical procedures.

In addition to providing insufflation during these procedures, the EVA15 insufflator offers integrated surgical smoke evacuation capability, to permit the potentially hazardous smoke particles produced by electrosurgical instruments during laparoscopic surgery to be filtered and removed from the surgical field. The dangers associated with surgical smoke inhalation have been well documented, leading recently to a number of US states passing legislation mandating the use of such smoke evacuation systems to protect the safety of operating room staff.

Commenting, Caroline O’Dea, Managing Director, Palliare said, “We are pleased to see the grant of the first in a series of patents that have been filed for our EVA insufflation and smoke evacuation technology. We plan to submit the EVA15 insufflator for FDA clearance in October, with a target release date of the product in 2020”.

